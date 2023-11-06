Monday, November 6, 2023 – Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and his Mumias East counterpart, Peter Salasya, have edged out seasoned politicians to emerge among the best-performing lawmakers countrywide.

In a list ranking Kenya’s 50 best-performing members of Parliament released on Sunday, Infotrak ranked Kaluma at position three, alongside four other MPs.

The four include; Kathiani’s Robert Mbui, Khwisero’s Christopher Aseka, Gideon Mutemi of Mwingi Central, and John Paul Mwirigi of Igembe South.

Salasya, on the other hand, was ranked 11th alongside Charles Ong’ondo of Kasipul and Omar Mwinyi of Changamwe.

Overall, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was ranked the best-performing lawmaker countrywide, followed by Peter Irungu of Kangema.

The poll, conducted between July and September this year, sampled a total of over 58,000 respondents, a majority of whom were drawn from Nairobi.

The ranking comes days after Infotrak named Busia Senator and longtime human rights activist Okiya Omtatah as the best-performing in the country at 59 percent.

Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango tied with Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot at position 2 with 56 per cent each.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo and Nyandarua Senator John Methu closed the top five with 52 percent and 51 percent respectively.

The survey, however, only featured elected leaders, excluding nominated lawmakers.

