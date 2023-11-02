Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – A furious mother stabbed her 18-month-old son in the stomach with a kitchen knife until his intestines came out because he “didn’t stop crying and interrupted her drinking session”.

The woman identified only as Aida attacked her son in the village of Priyutovo in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, after her husband stormed out of the house during a furious argument.

Aida claimed later that attacking little Artem was revenge for Viktor leaving.

Reports suggest the woman, 22 and her civil husband, 28, were having a party when she accused him of having an affair before the argument escalated.

After brutally stabbing her son, Aida threw the knife down on the floor and went to wander along the streets before asking for a pedestrian to call an ambulance for him, police said.

Paramedics found the child in a pool of blood after arriving at the scene and called the police, where they could be heard saying: “Oh my god! His intestines are coming out!”

The toddler was rushed to hospital with severe knife wounds to his intestines. Thankfully, doctors stitched the wounds and managed to save the boy’s life, according to local media.

Aida was arrested and sent to a police station for interrogation.

The Investigative Committee of Bashkiria told local media: “The mother inflicted at least three blows with a knife in the child’s stomach. After that, she went outside and asked a passerby to call an ambulance.”

Aida had already come to the attention of social services in the past when she did not treat her baby for illnesses.

According to authorities, this time her son will be placed in an orphanage.

The mother was held in custody. If found guilty, she faces up to seven years in prison.