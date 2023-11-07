Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, on Monday appeared before Defence and Foreign Affairs Committee, where he begged the National Treasury to increase funding to his office by 30 per cent.

Mudavadi, who is also the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, lamented that his office cannot finance foreign missions with the current budget due to the weakening shilling.

“You can imagine in a foreign country where it is really a contractual obligation. There is no talking as friends. This is a situation where you have made commitments and you either honor them or not,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi reiterated the significance of its office, adding that the reduced budget has seen foreign mission staff go for three months without pay.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Roselyne Njogu, on her part, noted that the foreign affairs mission ploughs back to the country’s economy KSh 572 billion in remittances.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the shilling fell to a record low of Sh 150 per US dollar.

