Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders from Mt Kenya region have dismissed the ongoing bipartisan talks between the opposition and the government at the Bomas of Kenya.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the leaders led by Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua and ex-Jubilee party secretary general, Jeremiah Kioni, stated that the ongoing talks are a waste of time and taxpayers’ money.

Karua and Kioni further issued two irreducible demands, which they said must be included in the final report for them to support its contents.

Kioni said the issue of high cost of living must be addressed and also the issue of the government destroying the Jubilee Party must be discussed.

“There is no need to talk about that document if it does not address the cost of living; if it does not address the invention of the Jubilee Party by UDA, what is the use of that document to us?

“We can continue managing ourselves the way we have done. In any case, Ruto never intended it for good; he has been wasting people’s time,” Kioni said.

