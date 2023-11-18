Saturday November 18, 2023 – President William Ruto has slammed Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, and former President Uhuru Kenyatta for trying hard to bring his administration down with none existent scandals.

Speaking while closing the two-day Government officials retreat in Nairobi yesterday, Ruto revealed that the Opposition is on an expedition to unearth dirt in his administration less than one year after he defeated them.

He noted that the dossier released by Raila on the government-to-government oil deal was baseless and inconsequential.

According to the Head of State, the G2G deal with Saudi Arabia was conducted openly and transparently, contrary to claims fronted by Raila, who accused the current regime of using it to foster corruption.

President William Ruto reiterated that the deal was necessary to ease the pressure on the Dollar.

He also argued that pressure on the American Dollar had resulted in an oil shortage in the country, thus the need to purchase oil via the Shilling in a government-to-government approach.

According to Ruto, the Government is not a broker in the deal but a mere guarantor for international oil firms to supply the crucial commodity for six months on credit.

“The international oil companies sell fuel directly to oil marketers in Kenya.”

“The entire process is private sector-driven,” he said.

In the deal with Saudi Arabia, Kenyan companies, Gulf Energy, Galana Oil Kenya Ltd, and Oryx Energies Kenya Limited were selected to handle local logistics.

However, Raila argued that the Government aided the companies in evading paying the 30 per cent corporate tax by purchasing the fuel at a cheaper price and selling it exorbitantly.

In his response, the Head of State argued that he was committed to running a transparent and accountable Government devoid of scandals.

“I want to assure them [the Opposition] that the fishing they are doing for a scandal in this administration, they are not about to succeed,” the President stated.

Nonetheless, he encouraged Kenyans to criticise the Government and hold it accountable as it was ready to use meaningful feedback.

The Kenyan DAILY POST