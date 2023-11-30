Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has incited Kenyans to stop paying the Housing Levy after the High Court declared it unconstitutional.

Speaking yesterday, Raila criticised President William Ruto’s government’s stand, claiming that it will continue to effect Housing Levy deductions.

In a statement, Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome insisted that the government would proceed to make the deductions despite the court order.

However, Raila termed the move as illegal, saying Kenyans should not allow Ruto to continue robbing them of their hard-earned money in the name of deductions that have been rendered unconstitutional.

“Our delegation had called for the complete overhaul of the Finance Act 2023 which had come with harsh taxation measures that made lives unbearable at no expense to the government,” Raila noted.

According to Raila, the court had already pronounced itself on the matter and any attempt to stray against the court’s directions is unconstitutional.

The former Prime Minister called on the employers to stop the deductions with immediate effect.

