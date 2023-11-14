Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – A section of UDA lawmakers have reportedly raised concerns over the lavish lifestyles being displayed by some Cabinet Secretaries.

Some Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto’s Government are swimming in money, among them Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

A UDA MP was overheard saying how Murkomen went to a high-end boutique in Yaya Centre that stocks imported designer suits and bought clothes worth Ksh 5 million in cash.

Some UDA lawmakers feel frustrated since they are left to deal with the public outrage over the high cost of living as Cabinet Secretaries enjoy lavish lifestyles.

