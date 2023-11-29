Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has landed himself in serious trouble that may see him end up in jail.

This is after he threatened to kill a magistrate in Kakamega for ruling against him.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has condemned Salasya, accused of issuing death threats to Resident Magistrate Gladys Kiama.

JSC, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, further deployed a team to conduct investigations into the claims.

“The Commission has deployed its team to the ground to conduct further investigations and engage the agencies handling the matter with a view of taking appropriate action in line with its mandate,” JSC noted in a statement.

“The Commission wishes to reiterate that the decisional independence of a Judge or judicial officers must be safeguarded at all times, and when litigants are aggrieved by the decision of the court, they may seek redress through the appellate process.”

JSC further reassured all Judges, Judicial Officers, and Staff of its commitment to protect and safeguard the independence of the Judiciary.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) also asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate Salasya.

LSK, in a statement, further called for the immediate arrest of the youthful MP should the investigations substantiate the gross allegations leveled against him.

According to LSK, the safety of judicial officers is critical to maintaining the integrity of the Judiciary thus, it is imperative to provide a conducive environment for them to work.

MP Salasya was accused of issuing death threats to Resident Magistrate Gladys Kiama of Kakamega Law Courts after the latter delivered a ruling ordering him to pay Kshs500,000 that he owed a businessman.

Kiama, who reported the matter to the Kakamega Police Station, alleged that Salasya confronted her outside the courtroom and threatened to kill her.

Later, he allegedly called and sent threatening messages through WhatsApp and Short Message Service (SMS).

