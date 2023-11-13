Monday, November 13, 2023 – Adesuwa Sonia, the estranged wife of Odion Ighalo, has slammed a certain “narcissist” on Instagram.

She took to her Instagram Stories to write: “When a narcissist realizes you aren’t coming back – the panic sets in.

“Sorry Not Sorry Bro.”

She added in another post, “The obsession is real.

“May we not bear the consequences of the wrongs our Mothers may have committed against others. #Itoldthem.

“Tears won’t solve anything… We need a public apology.”

Sonia has over the years, called Ighalo and his mother out on social media.

Odion and Adesuwa share three kids together. It was reported in 2020 that their union had hit the rocks.