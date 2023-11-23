Thursday, November 23, 2023 – A mother appeared disappointed when she saw the bikini photo her daughter posted online and she confronted her about it.

The mum is seen showing her phone to her daughter named Uzoamaka. The bikini photo was displayed on the screen.

She then asked her daughter why she would expose her body online by posting a bikini photo.

Uzomaka responded, asking her mother where she saw her bikini picture.

The mum added that if her son shows her a photo of a lady in a bikini and says he wants to marry her, she would tell him to leave the girl.

The daughter explained that she went swimming and asked her mother what she expected her to wear when swimming.

But the mum asked why she had to share the photo publicly. She then asked Uzoamaka if her man had seen the picture.

“Your friend, did he see this?” The mum asked.

“He took the picture,” Uzoamaka replied, shocking her mother further.

