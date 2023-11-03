Friday, November 3, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has said the Government should deploy National Youth Service (NYS) graduates to Haiti to combat criminal gangs.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kuria said the move would help address the high unemployment rate among the youth in the country.

“I’m here to get jobs for the youths, and anywhere I hear there’s an opportunity, as long as it’s not drugs, I’m taking the youth…even if that’s in Haiti, we must have NYS…our youth must get jobs,” said Kuria.

This follows Kenya’s decision to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission.

The officers will be picked from the Rapid Deployment Unit, Anti Stock Theft Unit, General Service Unit, and Border Patrol Unit to form a larger team for deployment.

The Government, however, suffered a setback after the High Court issued an order suspending the operation following a petition filed by former Presidential candidate, Ekuru Aukot.

He contended that Kenya’s bid to lead a UN-approved force into Haiti was a flagrant breach of the country’s constitution.

Aukot chastised President Ruto for preparing to send police officers outside Kenya at a time when the force has been unable to quell tribal conflict in Lamu County, where members of one group have been murdered.

