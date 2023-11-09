Thursday, November 11, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, is over the moon after Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza survived an impeachment motion.

Kuria had taken it upon himself to defend Mwangaza, saying the charges the MCAs based their impeachment motion on were baseless.

The CS’s stance saw him clash with a host of senators who ended up calling for his unceremonious removal from office.

Immediately after the senators cast their votes in the governor’s favour, Kuria joined her alongside other leaders to celebrate her feat.

“The devil wins battles. The Lord wins the war,” Kuria said on Twitter as he celebrated with the governor.

Mwangaza was tried in the Senate plenary after 59 out of 69 Meru Members of County Assembly voted for her ouster.

Most senators voted against her impeachment on all seven counts, including the illegal naming of a public road after her guitar-loving husband, Baichu Murega.

The Kenyan DAILY POST