Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has dropped a bombshell on how foreign envoys helped President William Ruto beat opposition candidate, Raila Odinga, in last year’s presidential election.

In an interview with one of the local FM stations on Tuesday, Kuria alleged that Western envoys from the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union were instrumental in ensuring that President Ruto ascended to the top seat, especially during the vote tallying period when the whole country was tense.

Kuria said former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his goons had planned to cause violence and disrupt the vote tallying process at the Bomas of Kenya but Kuria, who was Ruto’s pointman came up with a plan.

Kuria said he phoned the ambassadors and told them to go to the Bomas of Kenya and witness what was happening.

“I called US, UK, and EU ambassadors, convinced them to come to Bomas so that they could witness the unfoldings by themselves, so that if by any case anything occurs or even deaths, they would have been there to witness that one big thing that saved us,” Kuria stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST