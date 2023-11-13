Monday, November 13, 2023 – President William Ruto’s government has proposed an increase in land taxes to raise money to fund its operations.

In a gazette notice issued by Lands Cabinet Secretary, Alice Wahome, the Ruto government wants land search fees raised from Sh 500 to Sh 2000.

The proposals also raised land registration to Sh 1,500, corporation certificate fees to Sh 1,500, and incorporation of trust fees to Sh 50,000, up from Sh 5,000.

Application fees for certified copies of land will now cost Sh 3,000 for the first 10 copies and Sh 100 for each additional page. Other fees raised include resubmission of registration of any document at Sh 1,500, correction of name not occasioned by the registrar (Sh 2,500), a notice of revocation of power of attorney (Sh 5,000), and ascertainment of boundaries in disputes (Sh 5,000).

