Thursday, November 16, 2023 – A 10-year-old boy has been killed by a monkey in India after it tore his intestines out.

Police said the boy, identified as Dipak Thakor, was killed by a ‘notorious gang’ of monkeys while he and his friends were playing near a temple in Salki, a small village in the western state of Gujarat, on Tuesday, November 14.

According to Mail Online, he and his friends were attacked by the ‘notorious gang’ of monkeys, before one of the animals dug its claws into him.

The boy was rushed to hospital but tragically passed away before doctors were able to treat him.

‘His intestine was ripped out in the attack. He rushed to his house and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,’ an official told local media.

The official added that this was the third attack by the monkey gang this week alone.

Forest official Vishal Chaudhary said he and his team have been trying to catch the killer animals for a while.

‘We have rescued two langurs in the past one week, and set up cages to trap another langur,’ Chaudhary said.

‘There is a large troop of monkeys in the village, including four adults who have been involved in attacks in the past one week.

‘Two of them have been rescued. Efforts are on to cage another.’