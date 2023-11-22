Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Mombasa County Governor Abdulswamad Nassir on Tuesday accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of lying in front of cameras and members of the public.

The incident happened in Mombasa County during an ICPAK seminar attended by the duo.

Gachagua started the altercation by accusing Abdulswamad of doing little to mitigate the effects of the El Nino rains that have wreaked havoc in his county.

“As the national government, we shall do everything within our power to address this issue, but we are telling the government of Mombasa to release funds for buying food items so that they can be disbursed to the affected residents.

“There is nothing your county government has done,” Gachagua said.

But in a quick rejoinder, Abdulswamad said that he was not answerable to Gachagua but to his electorate in Mombasa.

“Coming out and saying we have given counties money for El Nino is a big lie.

“I would love to see to it that these El Nino funds were disbursed to us and which account they went to. There is no money that governors have received in regards to El Nino,” Abdulswamad said.

The governor said that the only funds they have received are the normal disbursements.

“These normal disbursements and our revenue collection are where we have been able to allocate funds. So, there is no money. The deputy president is lying in regards to the fact that we received El Nino money,” Abdulswamad added.

