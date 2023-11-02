Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has reacted after Meru County women said they will deny their husbands sex if Governor Kawira Mwangaza is impeached.

On Wednesday, while demonstrating in Meru town, the women said they would deny their men their bearded clam due to their involvement in wrangles affecting Meru County.

The women further stated that it is so unfortunate that the same men whom they attend to at home don’t think that they are good enough to lead.

Commenting on social media over the remarks by Meru women, Sonko laughed at their statement, saying the women are simply saying that Meru men only want their women for sex but they don’t trust their leadership.

He also asked Kenyans whether they support Meru women’s idea of denying their men sex due to ongoing wrangles affecting Meru County.

“Meru women allege Meru men are selfish kazi yao ni kuwakula tu, but when it comes to leadership hawataki wamama. Sasa wanasema hawatawatolea wanaume ngotha tena. Do you support this?” Sonko asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST