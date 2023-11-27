Monday, November 27, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has accused Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja of being incompetent in handling county affairs.

In a social media post on Monday, Alai, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement party ticket, stated that Sakaja has neglected his duty to serve the people and has instead prioritised embezzling public funds, all while trying to amass money for the 2027 election.

To stress his statement, Alai stated that the former governor Mike Sonko, who was impeached over abuse of office, gross misconduct, and violation of the constitution, was way better than the incumbent county chief.

“Sakaja is very incompetent. Mike Sonko was one million times ahead of him. The fact that the governor does not even know who is collecting the revenue of the county and the fact that he can publicly claim that Nairobi makes KSh 15 million in revenue a day.

“Does the county look like it can only collect that? I have never seen this level of incompetence. It is above-required,”

“The governor is completely clueless about basic things. You meet him to discuss substantive matters, but he will divert the talks to how the 2027 election campaigns will find him fully loaded with a lot of money,” Alai stated.

