Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna is also fed up with President William Ruto and his empty promises.

This is after he joined the concerned Kenyans, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in calling out the Kenya Kwanza government over its frequently introduced new tax regimes.

Miguna lamented that the high taxation the citizenry is being burdened with by the day would not transform the country as the government would project.

According to him, the solution to turn around Kenya’s economy lies in foregoing multilateral financial institutions that offer loans with unbearable interests.

“No country has ever, and none will ever, tax itself out of self-inflicted economic, ideological, political and intellectual poverty…The Kenya Kwanza government will not transform Kenya and improve the standards of living for the people unless it liberates itself from the IMF and World Bank imperialist programs and those of its mentally colonized policy wonks and bureaucrats,” said Miguna.

In his counsel to the government, the outspoken attorney stated that it would be pointless to continue overtaxing Kenyans devoid of putting in place measures to properly put to use the taxpayer’s monies.

He observed that the public offices were currently occupied by the pleasers of the international ‘imperialists’ he suggested did not mean well for the country.

To save itself, Miguna said Kenya ought to alienate itself from the international players who are out for their own selfish gains.

“Unless this happens, the trillions being collected from our taxes and being fraudulently borrowed will continue to be diverted for personal use by the mentally and ideologically colonized occupiers of public office – whether elected or appointed,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST