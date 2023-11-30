Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has savagely attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s supporters, following his decision to endorse the National Delegates Committee(NADCO) report.

On Wednesday, Raila Odinga endorsed the report since it proposed the creation of the office of the opposition leader and Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Reacting to Raila Odinga’s endorsement, Miguna Miguna, who is a fierce critic of Jakom, termed his supporters as brainless since they will support him even as he accepted a report that failed to address the issue of the high cost of living in the country.

Miguna further mocked Ralla Odinga supporters saying “They have forgotten about their “stolen victory,” the youth whom the police murdered during demonstrations, opening the IEBC server, the Cherera 4, and the Sondu victims of clashes.

“They have forgotten the high cost of living and their collective misery. They don’t understand that the billions used to bribe the conman is one of the reasons for the high cost of living. Hopeless!”

Raila has been castigated for supporting a report that failed to address the high cost of living which was the main issue Kenyans were fighting for during street demonstrations early this year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST