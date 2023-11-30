Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has blasted President William Ruto on his nefarious plan to sell the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC).

In a statement on X, Miguna said KICC must not be sold, noting that it is not acceptable.

“The KICC must not be privatized. That’s the red line,” Miguna tweeted.

His remarks come after Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah vowed to oppose the move by the government to privatize eleven state agencies.

The parastatals to be privatized include; Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), National Oil Corporation (NOC), Kenya Seed Company Ltd, Mwea Rice Mills, and Western Kenya Rice Mills Ltd.

Others are; Kenya Pipeline Corporation, New Kenya Cooperative Creameries, Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd, Rivatex East Africa Ltd and Numerical Machining Complex.

According to the Treasury, KLB and KICC are being put up for sale because the two parastatals need to be incorporated into limited companies.

National Oil Company on the other hand is being privatised largely because of poor financial performance.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga also slammed the Ruto administration over the plan to sell the corporations, saying it was ill-advised.

“They have announced their intention to sell government agencies, and among them is the Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) and the National Oil Corporation.”

“If the Kenya Pipeline Corporation falls into the hands of private individuals, the price of oil will skyrocket even a hundredfold. KPC is a strategic investment that should not be sold under any circumstances, but they want to sell it,” said Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST