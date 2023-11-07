Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Renowned lawyer and barrister Miguna Miguna has requested the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to launch an investigation into the claims made by the Controller of the Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o, stating that her salary has been inflated three times more than what she is actually paid.

Nyakang’o, who appeared before the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), revealed the case was similar to several other government officials.

Reacting to Nyakang’o’s pronouncement, Miguna said her statement means that the National Treasury has been shouting about high wage bills since it is one way of stealing public money.

“This is what Kenya’s Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o, explosively stated – as fact – that someone, or some people, have been stealing the equivalent of twice the value of her salary and that of hundreds of thousands of other senior public officers’ wages (and probably of all civil servants in Kenya).

“That means that the so-called bludgeoning wage bill is nothing but a crooked way of stealing public resources.

“The big questions that beg answers are: who is capable of carrying out such a brazen heist/theft of public resources without being exposed, charged, and punished?

“Why isn’t this getting the attention it deserves? Why are millions of youth unemployed when billions are being stolen by a few fat toads? Why is the auditor general quiet? Where has the clueless EACC gone? This is a scandal of such huge magnitude that shouldn’t be swept under the carpet!”

