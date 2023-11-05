Sunday, November 5, 2023 – On Friday night, city socialite Vera Sidika headlined an event dubbed Miss Curvy at Casavera Lounge.

The event brought together curvy city slay queens as they competed for cash prizes.

The mother of two took to the stage and let her fans touch her big ‘nyash’ while rocking a figure-hugging dress.

Even her female fans were not left behind.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.