Thursday, November 9, 2023 – A lady has taken to X to state that her ex boyfriend sent her a video from his wedding to another woman.
Zainab Abidoye said that she refused to marry the man while they were courting, which was why he sent her a video of him getting married to a woman who looks exactly like her at 6am.
He recognised that she was a bit pained but doesn’t regret her actions.
‘This man that I refused to marry decided to send me a wedding video of him and his small wife today at 6am
Was I pained? Yes, a little bit can’t lie
But did I regret my decision? No!!!!
The lady even looks exactly like me, same shape, same complexion
Men are funny”
