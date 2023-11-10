Thursday, November 9, 2023 – A lady has taken to X to state that her ex boyfriend sent her a video from his wedding to another woman.

Zainab Abidoye said that she refused to marry the man while they were courting, which was why he sent her a video of him getting married to a woman who looks exactly like her at 6am.

He recognised that she was a bit pained but doesn’t regret her actions.

‘This man that I refused to marry decided to send me a wedding video of him and his small wife today at 6am

Was I pained? Yes, a little bit can’t lie

But did I regret my decision? No!!!!

The lady even looks exactly like me, same shape, same complexion

Men are funny”