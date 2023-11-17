Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Meghan Markle looked stunning as she attended the Variety Power of Women last night, Nov. 16, in Los Angeles.

The event, presented by Lifetime Television, celebrated influential women in the entertainment industry and their philanthropic endeavors.

Meghan posed on the red carpet at the star-studded ceremony.

She wore a camel, off-the-shoulder dress paired with a slicked bun.

She was at the event alongside stars including Billie Eilish, Margot Robbie and Carey Mulligan.

Watch below.