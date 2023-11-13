Monday, November 13, 2023 – Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge and older sister to former president Donald J Trump, has died aged 86.

Barry reportedly died at her home on Monday morning, November 13 in New York City, according to the New York Times. Her cause of death is unknown.

The eldest daughter of Fred and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, Barry was an assistant US attorney in 1974 before getting appointed to the US district court for New Jersey by Ronald Reagan in 1983. She retired in 2019.

Barry had been married and later became a widow to John Barry, a trial and appellate lawyer.

Barry and her younger brother, the 77-year-old former president, always quarreled with each other.

Audio recordings released by Mary L Trump, Barry and Donald’s niece, revealed that Barry was quite critical of her sibling’s political style. Barry even called her brother a “clown” during the 2016 election.

Donald Trump, 77, who is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination even as he faces dozens of criminal charges in four cases, has had a number of personal losses in the last several years.

His younger brother, Robert S. Trump, died in 2020, and the president held a funeral service for him at the White House. His first wife, Ivana Trump, died in 2022.