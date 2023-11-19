Sunday, November 19, 2023 – Vocal blogger, Aoko Otieno, claims that renowned gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, has dished out her flesh to top UDA politicians.

Taking to her X account, Aoko congratulated Njogu for dumping Mary Lincoln after he flaunted his new catch.

“Njogu’s ex-wife pretends to be a gospel singer but she has slept with all top politicians in UDA,” Aoko tweeted.

Njogu divorced Mary Lincoln in February this year after her nudes went viral.

She had reportedly sent the nudes to a prominent Kikuyu businessman, who ended up leaking them to bloggers.

It is alleged that Mary Lincoln uses her beauty to get favours from politicians and wealthy Kikuyu businessmen.

