Monday, November 27, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has rejected the outcome of the just concluded talks between the opposition and the government, saying the report was underwhelming.

On Saturday, National Delegates Committee co-chairs, Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwah, said they had finalized their report and were ready to hand it over to President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Commenting on the report, Karua asked Kenyans to reject it if it did not address their issues.

Karua termed the report a fraud if the recommendations do not immediately address the impact of the cost of living in the country.

“Any purported agreement that does not immediately impact on the cost of living, electoral justice, and respect for multiparty democracy is a fraud on the people and must be rejected,” Karua said.

Already, President William Ruto has endorsed the report, saying his government is ready to implement it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST