Monday, November 6, 2023 – Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has listed two issues the Kenya Kwanza dialogue team should pay attention to in the bipartisan talks.

Speaking during the Luo Cultural Festival in Mkomani, Mombasa County, Karua said the Kenya Kwanza team should not play around with the issues of high cost of living and electoral justice.

“We are telling those people in Kenya Kwanza, they should not play around with the issue of lowering the cost of living and matters of electoral justice, opening the server. They should not play around with those two issues,” said Karua.

Her remarks come days after she disclosed that she is disappointed with the extension of the deadline to conclude the bipartisan talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza.

Karua claimed that serious talks would not have taken more than 30 days, adding that President William Ruto’s regime is buying time.

“I am deeply disappointed that we keep on moving the time and deadline for the Bipartisan talks. Initially, Azimio had called for 30 days only, they should have ended by 30th August. Then came the talks which then moved it by 60 days, now again it’s been shifted by another 30 days to November. Any serious talks would not take more than 30 days,” she stated.

The dialogue committee in October went for a two-day retreat in Naivasha Nakuru County where it was writing its final report on the bipartisan talks.

The committee is currently engaging stakeholders on the issue of lowering the cost of living.

It is expected to conclude the talks by November 21 and submit a report to President Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

