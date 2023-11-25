Saturday, November 25, 2023 – A sex scandal has rocked Vihiga County after a bedroom photo of Nominated MCA Antony Kulutu and Mary Afwandi, a senior county staff, surfaced.

In the photo, Kulutu is seen lying in bed naked with Mary.

They were enjoying their sexual escapades in a lodging during a country retreat in Mombasa.

Mary is said to be married to a pastor and the scandal is likely to cause problems in her marriage.

It is alleged that the photo was leaked by one of MCA’s political opponents with the aim of denting his image.

The nominated MCA is said to be a notorious womanizer, with a special appetite for county employees.

