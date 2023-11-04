Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Billionaire Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg sustained an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury during a recent sparring session, prompting him to undergo surgery for replacement.

Zuckerberg, one of the world’s richest men, shared his health status via his verified Instagram and Facebook handles.

Expressing gratitude towards his medical team, Zuckerberg acknowledged the setback to his preparation for an upcoming competitive MMA fight, slated for early next year.

The injury has necessitated a delay in his training regimen, but the tech guru said he remains optimistic about a full recovery.