Friday, November 24, 2023 – Former Manchester City and Italy striker, Mario Balotelli was lucky to escape serious injury after crashing his £100,000 Audi Q8 into a wall.

The terrifying accident happened at 8.30pm on Thursday, November 23 in the Italian’s hometown of Brescia.

According to the Italian newspaper Fatto Quotidiano, the ex-Liverpool ace lost control of his Audi Q8 and smashed it into a wall.

The impact of the collision forced the air bags to go off as medics quickly raced to the scene after being called.

Another report by SportMediaset say the 33-year-old premier league winner allegedly then refused to take a breathalyser test after crashing his black motor into a wall.

The news outlet then states that the refusal by Balotelli led to police confiscating his driving licence.

Balotelli managed to climb out of the wreckage and was then attended to by paramedics after lying on the ground.

His brother, Enock Barwuah, is then said to have arrived on the scene of the crash after returning from training with his local football team and then took Balotelli home.

The controversial footballer recently returned to Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor after previously spending the 2021/22 season there.

Balotelli recently sold his fleet of supercars including a Ferrari and Lamborghini after claiming to have lost his passion for them.