Monday, November 6, 2023 – Marcus Rashford has told a Manchester United fan channel to ‘stop spreading malicious rumours about his career.’

The England forward, who scored 30 goals last season has struggled to hit top form this campaign, netting just one goal in 14 appearances across all competitions.

His form has come under scrutiny from fans, with some questioning whether the 26-year-old should be dropped from Erik ten Hag’s starting line-up.

The England striker did not feature in United’s 1-0 win over Fulham on Saturday as Ten Hag revealed before the game that he had picked up a slight injury.

Well-known fan channel The United Stand then published a video on Monday titled: ‘Rashford’s future in doubt?’

The video didn’t go down well with Rashford, who hit back in a reply on social media platform X.

The England international wrote: ‘Please STOP spreading malicious rumours.’

In a description of their video on YouTube, the United Stand wrote: ‘Given Rashford’s injury against Fulham and his recent subpar performances, the question arises: should he still be a regular starter for Manchester United.’

Rashford travelled with the squad to the Fulham game, which came just days after Ten Hag confirmed the player had apologised for going on a night out hours after United’s 3-0.

Faz from the United Stand in the video said: ‘He’s travelled with the squad but not been used (against Fulham). To travel with the squad all the way to Fulham not to be used is very interesting and I’m not buying it.’

He added: ‘I think it might have been a form of punishment from Erik ten Hag. At the moment everyone can agree Marcus Rashford’s body language when he’s going to games, he doesn’t look like he’s happy.