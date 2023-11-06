Monday, November 6, 2023– University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has announced he is quitting commenting on political matters to salvage his declining mental health.

Commenting on his YouTube channel on Sunday, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said he is quitting commenting on politics because of depression.

Manyora, a veteran political analyst with years of experience, disclosed his intention to step back from his role as a political analyst due to the personal impact of some of the issues he had been analysing.

The seasoned analyst spoke emotionally, saying immersing oneself in the issues affecting this country can easily drive a person to insanity.

“One of the of the reasons I am leaving this game; I was almost going into depression because we talk about some of these issues until we get affected, and my health is better than anything as this country can send you to depression,” he said in the vulnerable moment.

