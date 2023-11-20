Monday, November 20, 2023 – Fans and followers of Snoop Dogg have gone to his page to express disappointment after it became clear that he is not quitting smoking.

The rapper surprised the world last week when he announced that he was quitting smoking.

However, today, Nov. 20, he took to his Instagram account to advertise a smokeless stove and explained that was what he mean by going smoke-free.

Many were not pleased and they told him in the comment section that his announcement had motivated people to quit smoking only for it to emerge that he isn’t serious about it.

See some comments below.

