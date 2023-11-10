Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Dane Rashford, soccer agent and brother of Marcus Rashford, has been arrested in Miami for battery.

According to Mail Online, Dane was arrested on October 20 in Miami Beach, with his bond set at $1,500.

The charge was registered on October 24 as misdemeanor battery, but was further specified as domestic violence, as first reported by The Telegraph.

Dane is a director of DN May Sports Management, which lists Rashford as a client, although the forward is directly managed by another brother, Dwaine Maynard.

Dane, 31, is no longer in jail but is due back in court for a November 27 hearing.

According to Miami-Dade County police records, Dane’s bond was paid by Chantelle Maynard a week after his arrest.

He was also issued a pre-trial ‘stay-away’ order – which prohibits contact with the alleged victim.

Daysi Vega-Mendez, the assistant state prosecutor for Miami-Dade County, told The Telegraph that they weren’t sure whether Dane was still in the United States.

‘The case is still active, at the moment I haven’t been able to get hold of the victim,’ they said. ‘Our office is trying to get hold of the UK Embassy because we need permission to speak to the victim.

‘I am not sure whether they are still in the United States or if they have left the country. I understand they were on vacation. Technically once you are charged you are not supposed to leave the country. When a person is given a bond if they leave, they surrender that bond.

The news of the arrest broke minutes after Man United’s 4-3 loss to Copenhagen in the Champions League, in which Rashford was sent off in the first half of action.

The forward tried to shield the ball but caught an opponent with a high foot, and was given a straight red card in the 42nd minute.