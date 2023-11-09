Thursday, November 9, 2023 – A concerned man has written a letter to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to complain against a rogue lawyer who reportedly indulges in drugs and alcohol openly in a residential estate in the presence of kids.

According to the complainant, Jane Ochieng of Ben Aduol Nyaga and Company Advocates smokes bhang in the open and brags that she is untouchable.

She uses the police to intimidate her neighbours whenever they report her to the relevant authorities.

It is alleged that some high-profile people visit her residence and during the visits, they smoke bhang together in the open as kids in the estate watch.

The complainant claims he was forced to move houses to protect his kids but the rogue lawyer is still using police to intimidate him.

See the letter that the complainant wrote to LSK.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.