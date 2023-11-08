Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – A knifeman tried to kick his way into a house before stabbing his in-law to death in a quarrel over their children’s wedding gifts.

Ahmad Al Sino, 43, confronted dentist Mohammed Salem Ibrahim, 55, on his doorstep before stabbing him four times with a kitchen knife.

Police on Tuesday, November 7 released footage showing how they tracked Alsino across Birmingham and arrested him at gunpoint just 40 minutes after the murder.

Al Sino and Mr Ibrahim had fallen out after a family wedding, in an argument over gold jewellery given to their children as gifts.

Just before 1pm on March 13, Alsino stabbed Mr Ibrahim multiple times at his home in Castle Vale, Birmingham.

He also went on to stab his daughter’s husband Aram Ibrahim, who was left with serious injuries but survived the attack.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the dad-of-five Mr Ibrahim could not be saved despite the efforts of medics.

Al Sino ran after the knife attack, but police arrested him as he got out of his car after Mr Ibrahim’s family called police.

A search of the car found a plastic bag containing two knives, one was later found by forensic experts to have Mr Ibrahim’s blood on it.

Al Sino was previously found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a knife following a three-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Last week he was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 26 years after being sentenced at the same court.

The court was told Al Sino had driven his pregnant daughter Lylan to the property where a bitter row broke out with her partner.

He had tried to kick the door down and when Mr Ibrahim came outside he was stabbed four times, with three wounds penetrating his chest.

Judge Simon Drew KC said ‘You took your pregnant daughter to Cadbury Drive to collect some of her belongings from the house where she was living with her husband Aram and the Ibrahim family.

‘When Lylan was in the house you waited by the car, angry and upset, but not seeking a confrontation.

‘When Mohammed Ibrahim came out of the house he invited you in. That served to inflame matters, your anger increased and you refused his invitation.

‘When Lylan subsequently phoned, claiming that she was being assaulted, you believed her and as a result you lost your temper and armed yourself with a knife.

‘You went to the door to force your way in in order to get her out but you failed to open it.

‘When the door was opened you saw Lylan, Mr Ibrahim and Aram in the front hallway.

‘You then launched an unprovoked attack upon Mr Ibrahim and Aram, at first with fists and then using the knife on both of them in a violent frenzy, stabbing each a number of times.

‘I am satisfied that you must have intended to kill Mohammed when you were stabbing him.

‘You knew that you had seriously injured two men but you offered them no assistance and left the scene failing to contact emergency services.

‘I have listened to the victim’s personal statements in this case with care.

“The whole Ibrahim family, who came to this country to find sanctuary, have been severely affected by your actions on that day.’

In a statement the victim’s daughter said her father, who had fled from Syria, had been the victim of a ‘barbaric and brutal’ attack.

She said ‘He was a highly regarded dentist from the Kurdish community.

‘He was a pillar of the community. He was not only known for his profession but also for his generosity, kindness, and wisdom to anybody who crossed his path.’