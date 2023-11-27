Monday, November 27, 2023 – A man has gone viral after sharing a photo showing his facial expression as his brother’s bride began to cry at their wedding.

The man with the handle @Nsukka_okpa was asked to hold the microphone while his brother and his bride exchanged their vows.

The bride became emotional as she wept, forcing the officiating minister to go over the vow exchange three times.

In a short video shared online, the man looked a certain way as the bride began to cry.

‘’Yesterday when reciting their wedding vows, My brother’s wife got emotional and couldn’t get through the words. And they had to repeat it like three times and everyone found it romantic.

This was my face throughout”

The video has elicited reactions online.

Watch the video and see some reactions below