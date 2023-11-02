Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – A 30-year-old man, Raymond Mahlasela Mtshali, who killed his aunt after accusing her of practicing witchcraft has been sentenced to life imprisonment in South Africa.

The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, sentenced Mtshali, from Clau-Clau, to life and an additional 17 years imprisonment, for premeditated murder.

The accused was convicted of premeditated murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Evidence revealed that on 10 May 2022, the accused visited the deceased, Modjadji Mtshali and found her watching television with children.

A few minutes later, he went to the restroom and came back armed with a firearm and shot Modjadji several times.

He then left the deceased’s house and fled to KwaZulu Natal, taking along the firearm he used to commit the offence.

He handed himself to the police five days later, and was subsequently arrested.

In court, the accused pleaded not guilty, and maintained his innocence.

State Adv. Antoinette Nkosi led evidence of several witnesses, including the testimony of the eyewitness. The deceased’s granddaughter testified witnessing the accused firing shots at the deceased.

The police officers also testified from what they observed from the crime scene. Their evidence was supported by a ballistic report, which confirmed that the cartridge cases found on the crime scene, were fired from the firearm recovered in KZN where the accused was hiding.

Post-mortem report was presented to court, and it revealed that the deceased died as a result of multiple gunshots wounds to the head.

Victim impact statements facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Nomfundo Mokoena, were presented. The deceased’s son said that since the death of his mother, he has been living in fear, has anger issues, and distances himself from people.

Nkosi addressed the court that the accused showed no remorse for his actions throughout the trial. Nkosi further told the court that the accused did not submit any compelling and substantial reasons for the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

Before sentencing the accused, acting Judge Sheila Msibi, said the accused took the life of the person who raised him.

She further said that the accused was supposed to be the one to care and protect the deceased. She found no reasons to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

She sentenced the accused to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm, and 2 years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition.

The court ordered that the sentence imposed on count 2 and 3 to run concurrently with the sentence imposed on count 1, effectively the accused will serve life imprisonment. The accused was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the sentence imposed on the accused and stands against violence directed at women, children, and elderly people,” says Monica Nyuswa, NPA Regional Spokesperson, DPP Mpumalanga.