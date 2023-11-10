Thursday, November 9, 2023 – A Zimbabwean man has approached a court to seek protection against his wife he accused of allegedly beating him up and pouring hot water on his private part.

Jesnine Nhapu approached the Harare Civil Court, alleging that his wife, Rumbidzai Nyakonda, beat him up, caused violence and spewed hot water on his thing. He was seeking a protection order against Rumbidzai.

Jesnine told Magistrate Sharon Mashavira of the Harare Civil Court that Rumbidzai was hell-bent on destroying all his sources of income and leaving him penniless. He said;

“She insulted the school I had a contract with and threatened to destroy the projects it did with me.

“She then poured water on my machines. I’m afraid to meet her in public as she might assault me like she did last time. I do not want to see her at my workplace, even as a customer.”

Rumbidzai however countered her husband’s allegation, telling the Harare Civil Court that not going to him and his business would stop her from getting the services she wanted there.

She said;

“I last went to his workplace in 2021, and that was the last time we had violence. He moved out of our matrimonial house on October 16. So, since he moved out, I wanted to know what he will do with his child. I want the property that we bought together, which he has.”

Despite Rumbidzai Nyakonda’s protests in Court, Magistrate Mashavira granted Jasnine the protection order. She also counselled her to approach the Maintenance Court if she needed money from Jesnine to look after their child.