Saturday, November 25, 2023 – A man on social media has shared a story of how he now hates his wife who he loved dearly.

He said he was in a loving relationship with his wife and she got into an accident which resulted in her losing her motor neuron functions leading to her being in a vegetative state.

He said despite her condition, he never stopped caring for her and feeding her until one day he searched her phone to find out she was on her way to cheat with their neighbour when she had the accident.

He further revealed that she had pleasurable moments with the so-called neighbour that she never had with him, her husband and that he now forces her every day to watch a screenplay of the neighbour who entered into a relationship two days after she had an accident.

Watch the video below