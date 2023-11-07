Monday, November 6, 2023 – A man has gone viral on X for being more receptive to a suggestion when it came from a woman.

The X user had shared a photo of a Ghanian delicacy, Waakye, made into a wrap form.

Reacting, the X user said the modified Waakye is anti-Ghanaian.

A male follower then told him the Waakye wrap is “actually very good” but he slammed the follower and called him a fool.

A female follower told him the same thing and he showed willingness to learn.