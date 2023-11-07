Monday, November 6, 2023 – A man has gone viral on X for being more receptive to a suggestion when it came from a woman.
The X user had shared a photo of a Ghanian delicacy, Waakye, made into a wrap form.
Reacting, the X user said the modified Waakye is anti-Ghanaian.
A male follower then told him the Waakye wrap is “actually very good” but he slammed the follower and called him a fool.
A female follower told him the same thing and he showed willingness to learn.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>