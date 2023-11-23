Thursday, November 23, 2023 – A man staged a scene in public to propose to his girlfriend.

The couple and a little girl believed to be their daughter were filmed having lunch in a mall when some men came in to grab the man.

They accused him of owing them money and began to take him out of the eatery, to the woman’s shock.

The woman ran after them to defend her man, not knowing it was staged.

Amid the chaos, the man went on one knee to propose.

The proposal has gone viral, with viewers sharing their opinion.

Watch it below.