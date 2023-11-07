Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Six social media admins operating various Telegram sites involved in examination malpractices in the ongoing KCSE national examinations have been arrested in the ongoing crackdown on perpetrators.

The multi-agency operation by CAK officers, DCI officers attached to KNEC, and all telecommunication service providers was launched after the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) monitoring team identified over 32 social media (SM) platforms being used to share, sell and post examination materials in violation of KNEC Act and regulations.

In a letter to the Communications Authority of Kenya dated October 19, 2023, that was copied to security agencies, the Deputy Director, Legal Service Division of KNEC Mr Befly Jemurgor Bisem listed the 32 suspicious SM telegram platforms, 30 of which were active with a membership of over 193,000 parents and students.

As investigations gained momentum claiming the first suspect – Nicholas Kalewa aka Mr Examiner (23yrs) – over 60,000 members left various groups, leaving an active participation of a staggering 130K members. Kalewa had been a CRE teacher at a private school in Kiambu County.

By November 4, six more admins who coordinated the fraudulence in sharing, selling, and posting of examination materials in different telegram groups thereby softly robbing their members of hundreds of thousands and millions of shillings had been netted.

Among the suspects stood out the notorious Martin Mogusu aka Prof Martinez, who operated one of the most sought-after telegram groups – The Teacher’s Updates – with a following in excess of 18,000. In his group, he called upon teachers, parents, and students to “relax, we are here for you and will give you all the support you need.” As they relaxed, the “professor” was launching more coffers for the thousands of shillings obtained from them, and for what!

Others arrested included two students from Thika Medical School, Faith Wairimu Maina, 19, and Bilha Atieno Elly aka Abilo, 20. Another 20-year-old admin, Prudence Mukami aka Sir Waylen was also netted as she sought customer care services at a Safaricom shop after a line she had used in opening her telegram account was suspended.

In other separate operations, Wilfred Ondienga Obara aka Prof Wilfred, and Anderson Malotwa Agasiva, 24 were arrested. The six have been arraigned today charged with, among other offenses, the publication of false information.

The DCI reminds youngsters holding on to the illusion that there exists a shortcut to riches and greatness, other than legitimate ventures, that such fraudulent practices are a sure way to a small world within high walls.

Meanwhile, the crackdown continues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.