Sunday, November 5, 2023 – A man was left counting losses after he was drugged and robbed by two ladies he hosted in his house for drinks.

According to the victim, the suspected mchele ladies are identified as Monica and Joyce Ndanu.

They are both in the beauty industry.

One of them owns a salon and the other sells clothes as a cover.

They spiked his drink and made away with HP Envy x360 laptop and an Oppo smartphone, all valued at Ksh 167,000.

He shared CCTV footage that captured the suspected mchele ladies.

Watch it below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.