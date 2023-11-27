Monday, November 27, 2023 – A man’s motorcycle was reportedly stolen outside a brothel where he had gone to patronize a sex worker.
A student by the name Kingsley Kanayo narrated the incident in a Facebook post on Monday, November 27.
“Yesterday at Nsukka, a guy went to Leija park to sleep with Ashawo. He left his motorcycle outside only to come out and discover that some street guys have stolen the bike…na so the guy come dey explain give anybody wey dey pass for road in the night,” he wrote.
