Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – It ended in tears for a young man who tried to pull a romantic stunt after his girlfriend publicly rejected his engagement proposal at a city restaurant.

In the video which is circulating on social media, the man can be seen going down on one knee, holding a ring.

However, the lady doesn’t seem impressed by the proposal.

Instead of saying ‘I Do’, she quickly tries to get the guy to stand up.

The beautiful lady, seemingly embarrassed by the gesture, rejects his proposal and promptly walks away, disappearing into the crowd.

She left the guy still kneeling all by himself.

The video which has gone viral on social media has sparked a flurry of mixed reactions.

Some social media users sympathized with the guy and felt pity for him.

Netizens suggested that the lady should have accepted the ring to spare him embarrassment and then return it later in private.

