Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – A 41-year-old woman, Chioneso Ephrame has been killed by her 50-year-old husband, Bwanali Bwanado, who walked into their bedroom and saw her on the bed with her boyfriend.

Zimbabwean police said in a statement that an incensed Bwanali whipped out a knife and stabbed his wife ruthlessly.

The statement read;

“Police in Chinhoyi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Bwanali Bwanado (50,) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which he stabbed his wife, Chioneso Ephraim (41), to death with an okapi knife after finding her sitting on their matrimonial bed with her boyfriend on 7 November 2023 at a house in Gadzema.”

A relative of the deceased, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told iharare that after committing the heinous crime, Bwanali called Chioneso’s mother.

The relative said;

“Bwanali Bwanado called granny, the deceased woman’s mother, and he said, ‘I have stabbed your daughter to death. I have left, and you’ll never see me again.’ At that point, he cut off the phone, and when people tried reaching out to him, his number was unavailable. Granny then called Chioneso’s maid, asking what was happening in Chinhoyi. The maid confirmed that it was true: Bwanali had killed his wife, Chioneso. She died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.”