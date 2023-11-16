

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives has arrested a 27-year-old man, Alex Ayata Migosi, who hacked his elder brother’s wife and two children to death at Mesaria village in Kisii County, Kenya.

The suspect butchered Edna Moraa Nyairo,27, and her two children, Quinter Kemunto, 4, and Mark Dismas, 3, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, over a long-standing family dispute.

In a statement on Wednesday, DCI said the suspect, who ran into hiding after the homicide was nabbed on Tuesday night, at Kegogi location in Marani sub-county, Kisii, hours after the murder.

“Moments before the savage attack of the 27-year-old wife and her two children aged 4 and 3, neighbours reported to have witnessed heated altercations between the murder suspect and his brother Patrick Omuga over an unestablished issue,” the statement read.

“In an abominable resolve to settle scores, Ayata sneaked into the brother’s house wielding a machete, cold-bloodedly slaying the helpless trio to the horror and condemnation of the neighbourhood.

“The area security forces were mobilized to have the malefactor cornered before he could leave the region, efforts that bore fruits last night. He is currently being processed for arraignment.” The victims’ bodies were taken to Kisii Referral Hospital mortuary.